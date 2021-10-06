Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.