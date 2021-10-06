RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RMI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 1,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.