RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE RMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

