ROAD (ROAD) Price Up 0% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $62,672.13 and approximately $95,880.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

