Robert W. Baird Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $174.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

