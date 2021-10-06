Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.01. 17,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,105,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $906.52 million, a PE ratio of 173.25 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

