Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in September

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,875 shares of company stock valued at $821,490 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
