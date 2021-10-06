Roger Md Medel Sells 1,270 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 477,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

