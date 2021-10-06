Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 3.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $317.87 and last traded at $315.16. Approximately 136,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,245,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.96 and a 200 day moving average of $361.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.