ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $1.87 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00330226 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

