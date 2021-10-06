Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Rotor Acquisition worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rotor Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

