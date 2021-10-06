Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00005865 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $23.72 million and $1.26 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,841.04 or 0.99867137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.82 or 0.06282223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

