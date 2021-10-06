Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $30,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. 872,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

