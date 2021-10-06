Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Outperform

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

AEM opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

