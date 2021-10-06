RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 36,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

