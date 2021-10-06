RPM International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,273 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,753% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $4,604,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. 17,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,764. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.