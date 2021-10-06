Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 2%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 15,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 13,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

