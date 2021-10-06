Rupiah Token (IDRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $7.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00252303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00106825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011967 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.