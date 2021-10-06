Russel Metals Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.13. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$17.34 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

