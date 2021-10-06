Ryo Currency (RYO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,638.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $62,638.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,103.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.10 or 0.06506074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00329525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $618.39 or 0.01122233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00098926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00524678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00362815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00277843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005276 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

