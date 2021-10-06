Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 24,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,727. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

