Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 50,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 383,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

SGSVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

