SafeCapital One Day Volume Reaches $69.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $54,346.52 and approximately $69.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021707 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001195 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.