SafeInsure Market Cap Reaches $177,343.12 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $177,343.12 and approximately $294.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024444 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,563,973 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.