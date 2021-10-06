Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 595,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,863. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

