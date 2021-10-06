salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 224,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of salesforce.com worth $1,341,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,178 shares of company stock worth $202,192,362. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. 4,531,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

