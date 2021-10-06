salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock worth $202,192,362 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,229. The firm has a market cap of $269.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

