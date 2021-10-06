Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 31,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

