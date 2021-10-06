Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 2.40% of Sana Biotechnology worth $88,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $22,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $13,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 458,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,617,421.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,603 shares in the company, valued at $25,225,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

