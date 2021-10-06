Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 199.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after buying an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CSX by 209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after buying an additional 13,137,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

