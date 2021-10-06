Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.50 ($150.00).

EPA SAF opened at €111.00 ($130.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.06. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

