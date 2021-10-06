SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,034,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. SANUWAVE Health has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About SANUWAVE Health
