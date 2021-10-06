SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.79. 6,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,317. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

