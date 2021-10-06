Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

SAR stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 102.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

