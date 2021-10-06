Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 3% Higher

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.02 and last traded at $98.02. 7,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,346,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

