Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 732. Sasol has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

