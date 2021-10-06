Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 732. Sasol has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.
Sasol Company Profile
