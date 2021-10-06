Scala (XLA) Price Up 37.6% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $3,434.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00100237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00131934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,938.67 or 0.99987572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.79 or 0.06484227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

