Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,354.0 days.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.