Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.89 ($9.28).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €6.55 ($7.70). 432,153 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.12 and its 200 day moving average is €7.48. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.