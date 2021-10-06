Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) shares shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($4.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.