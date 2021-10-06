Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLAF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $258.70 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $258.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.58.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

