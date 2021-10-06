Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $159.31. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $119.40 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

