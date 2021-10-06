Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Shares Down 1.6%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.26. 390,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

About Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

