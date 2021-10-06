SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have commented on SCYX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 639.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

