Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,285,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $37,908,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $26,460,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $19,215,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

