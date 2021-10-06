Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.