Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of STX opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $0. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

