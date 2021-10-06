Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.72 and last traded at $79.80. Approximately 81,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,983,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

