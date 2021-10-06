Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.