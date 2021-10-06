Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.53 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $62.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00006258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,309,396 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

